The final day to use the franchise tag is Tuesday, so NFL teams are running out of time. However, the Dallas Cowboys were able to use the tag on running back Tony Pollard as expected, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“The #Cowboys have tagged RB Tony Pollard, per source. He’s back to the Cowboys at $10.1M.”

This was expected, although the Cowboys still want to try and land a long-term deal with the emerging running back.

Pollard finished the 2022 season with 1,007 yards rushing and nine scores, and 39 catches for 371 yards, and three scores as well in a strong year. With Ezekiel Elliott taking a step back, Pollard became a favorite weapon for Dak Prescott and should see another uptick in usage going forward.

Tight end Dallas Schultz was another potential candidate for the franchise tag, but it will now be headed for free agency with Pollard getting the tag treatment.

Things could continue to change quickly in Dallas, and there could be a big decision coming regarding Elliott as well with the move to tag Tony Pollard. Even if Elliott is back in Dallas, it looks more and more like Pollard will be the first option out of the backfield. However, Kellen Moore’s exit as offensive coordinator could bring significant changes to the offensive scheme.

Nonetheless, it’s busy in Jerry World, as always. With NFL free agency right around the corner, the Cowboys could be significant players as they look to make a deep playoff push after another discouraging early exit.