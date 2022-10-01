Cowboys set for massive Dalton Schultz boost vs. Commanders

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is expected to play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, per Ian Rapoport. Schultz is recovering from a PCL injury and was listed as questionable earlier in the week. With Dak Prescott injured, Dallas can use all of the offensive help they can get. Schultz’s presence is a major boost ahead of their matchup with Washington.

The Cowboys are 2-1 on the season heading into this affair. Dallas is aiming to continue treading water amid Prescott’s absence. They don’t technically have to win this game, but they certainly feel as if they should beat the Commanders. The Cowboys schedule will increase in difficulty moving forward, as they will take on the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams next week and then are scheduled to face the currently undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

26-year old Dalton Schultz is a reliable tight end option. He is in his 5th NFL all year and fresh off of a 2021 campaign that saw him reel in 78 receptions for 808 receiving yards to go along 8 touchdowns. Dallas understands his offensive value and did not want to rush him back from injury. Fortunately for Cowboys fans, they clearly believe he is ready to roll for Sunday.

Schultz’s presence will be felt in more ways than one. His blocking prowess will be a key cog to the ignition for both the Cowboys’ rushing and passing attacks.

The Cowboys will host the Commanders in a Sunday afternoon affair at 1:00 PM EST at AT&T Stadium.