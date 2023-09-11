The Dallas Cowboys were like a house on fire in the first half of their Week 1 showdown against the New York Giants on the road. Dak Prescott and company established a dizzying 26-0 lead by the end of the second quarter. Barring any miracle from the Giants in the second half, the game looks virtually in the bag of the Cowboys, who also pulled off a stunning feat that was last seen in the NFL in the late 80s, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“The Cowboys are the 3rd team in NFL history to record a special teams TD and a defensive TD in their first quarter of the season, joining the 1986 Bears and 1967 Bears.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Cowboys got their scoring party started in the first quarter when safety Juanyeh Thomas blocked a Giants field goal attempt that was picked up and returned for a 58-yard touchdown by cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Just before the end of the opening period, another cornerback, DaRon Bland, shined for the Cowboys, as he picked off Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and took the ball to the house for a pick-six.

DARON BLAND WITH THE PICK-6 🔥 The Cowboys are cooking 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/JYUjfR5RK9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 11, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

With the Cowboys' defense and special teams doing nearly everything for the team, the job just got so much easier for Dak Prescott and the team's offense. Prescott ended the first half with just 91 passing yards and on 7-of-14 completions, while Dallas' ground attack mustered only 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

With the way they opened the game (and their season), the Cowboys have definitely already sent a strong message to Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, who will visit Arlington in Week 2.