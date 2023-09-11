The Dallas Cowboys may have been a dominant outfit on Sunday night when they destroyed division rival New York Giants in a 40-0 shellacking to start the year on the best note imaginable. However, it's scary to think that the Cowboys could become an even more well-rounded unit in the coming weeks, especially once star quarterback Dak Prescott and the rest of the personnel involved in the passing game pick things up.

During their thrashing of the Giants, it was the Cowboys' defense that propelled the team to victory. In the first quarter alone, the Cowboys scored two touchdowns thanks to two stellar defensive plays — a blocked field goal and an incredible tackle that sent the ball flying in the air, leading to a pick-six. Thus, it became confusing for Prescott when he was the one to receive the game ball — even expressing his thoughts on the situation during his postgame interview with Melissa Stark of NBC Sports.

“I don't know really what I have this for. I think this belongs to the defense,” Prescott said. “These guys, offensive line, made it an easy and fun game. Way to start the season off.”

Dak Prescott did not have the best of games, as the Cowboys failed to score a touchdown on the catch even as they put up 40 unanswered points against the Giants during their season opener. Prescott just completed 13 of his 24 passing attempts for a total of 143 yards — numbers that we don't normally tend to associate with the Cowboys star man.

Given how stellar the Cowboys defense was on Sunday night, it wasn't that big of an issue for the team that Prescott wasn't at his best. But against stiffer competition and a team that's more focused than the Giants were, the Cowboys will need their star quarterback to turn it on.

In Week 2, the Cowboys will be facing the New York Jets, one of the few teams that hasn't yet begun their 2023 season journey. Dak Prescott will have to show up during that contest, as Aaron Rodgers, despite his advanced age, will remain a handful for defenses to deal with — even for those as elite as the Cowboys'.