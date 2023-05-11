Skip Peete spent the last three seasons as the running backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys, and he is preparing for his first season in the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. He explained that the reason Ezekiel Elliott is still a free agent is he has to accept the role he is fit for at this point in his career.

“I think that’s part of the reason he’s sitting out there,” Skip Peete said, via Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times. “If you’re going to play, I mean, you’re going to be the second and third guy. That’s kind of what the price is. So. That’s something that a person has to be able to see that that is what it is going to be.”

Despite the fact that Peete believes Ezekiel Elliott needs to accept a certain role, he believes that he is still a quality running back.

“I think Zeke is still a good, quality running back,” Peete said, via Ackert. “He’s playing 50% of the snaps, so your numbers are not the same, that’s natural. But he still scored 12 touchdowns. He still caught the ball well. He still had numerous third-and-1, and short and goal-line places where he helped us win games. He’s still a physical load.”

Elliott was released by the Cowboys this offseason, and is still looking for a team to sign with. Peete transitioned to the Buccaneers staff this offseason after offensive coordinator Kellen Moore departed from the Cowboys staff for the Los Angeles Chargers.