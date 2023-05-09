Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Dallas Cowboys had an average offense in 2022. But, CeeDee Lamb expects it to be a different story in 2023.

The wide receiver believes there is truly no ceiling for their attack, especially after bringing in Brandin Cooks to join an array of other weapons for QB Dak Prescott.

Via the team’s website:

“Can’t really put a ceiling on us,” Lamb said. “As you can tell, we can score from anywhere, quite honestly. We just have to put it together.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Honestly if I have any questions, the first moment he stepped in, he said to ask and be open with him. Out of all the guys I’ve had ahead of me, I always pick their brain. That’s one thing I’m good at,” Lamb said. “In a situation like this, he can still run, he can still move, he’s very explosive. It’s good to have him a part of this team. [Cooks brings] excitement, speed. And of course that veteran leadership, you can’t have too much of it.”

Lamb and Cooks will certainly be two of Dak’s most important targets. They also have Michael Gallup healthy again, who played in 14 games last year. Between Lamb and Cooks though, Dallas can truly have one of the best WR duos in the league. Plus, they’ve already built a strong relationship off the field, which is only going to help their chemistry come Week 1.

Both guys are quick as lightning and have the ability to create absolute havoc downfield on a weekly basis. Plus, there are a couple of new intriguing offensive additions like Deuce Vaughn and Luke Schoonmaker.

An exciting season ahead for the Cowboys.