Ezekiel Elliott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ preseason

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to rebound and make a deep postseason run after last year’s heartbreaking playoff loss. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are eager to lead the team this season. However, Elliott is not eager for the preseason. In fact, he is not expected to play at all in the Cowboys’ preseason games. The Cowboys’ star running back got brutally honest on what he thinks about the NFL preseason, per Cowboys reporter Jon Machota.

“I’ve been playing football 20 years. This is my 7th year (in the NFL). I’ve seen a lot of football. I don’t think I need a preseason game, especially with the joint practices (with the Broncos and Chargers).”

Some people will surely question Ezekiel Elliott’s desire following his comments. However, his mindset makes sense. Elliott has dealt with a number of injuries over the past few years. So risking further injuries during the preseason may not be worth it.

When healthy, Ezekiel Elliott is one of the best running backs in football. Elliott played in 17 games last season and recored over 1,000 rushing yards to go along with 10 touchdowns. He averaged just under 60 rushing yards per game.

He did some damage on the receiving end of the spectrum as well. Elliott reeled in 47 receptions, tallied 287 receiving yards, and added 2 touchdown catches.

So he will be a vital piece to the puzzle for the Cowboys this year. And Dak Prescott and the team won’t mind Ezekiel Elliott sitting out in the preseason as long as he performs at a high level during the regular season and playoffs.