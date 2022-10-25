Fans go wild over Jonas Brothers’ Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show announcement

An announcement came down on Tuesday that the Jonas Brothers will be the halftime musical guest for the Week 12 game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day, set to air on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24. The news has been met with stark enthusiasm from fanatics of the musical act online.

Yay! What about that new album??? 👀 — Brittany Gibson (@brittanygibsonn) October 25, 2022

Yesss omg so exiteddddddd✨✨✨✨✨✨ — Alicia Melville🤍 (@aliciamelvillle) October 25, 2022

The eponymous three-piece comprised of brothers Nick, Kevin, and Joe rose to fame in the mid-2000s as a fixture of the Walt Disney Company machine, appearing in the 2008 Disney Channel original movie “Camp Rock” and its follow-up sequel in 2010. After a hiatus eventually leading to a split in 2013, the band reemerged with a more adult sound in 2019, producing such notable hits as “Sucker” and “Only Human” from their comeback album Happiness Begins.

Hopes of a new album are swirling amongst the Jonas Brothers’ fans. Perhaps this nationally televised performance will serve as a springboard for a potential announcement of new music coming soon.

Amazing, now perform a new single in this halftime, thank you 🥰✨ — Gabs. (@LiterallyGabie) October 25, 2022

Beyond the excitement over the halftime performance, Week 12’s NFC East showdown will potentially go a long way in determining the outcome of the division. As things currently stand, the Cowboys sit at 5-2 on the 2022 NFL season, and the surprise Giants hold a 6-1 record of their own. Though both teams are nestled behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in the standings, this Turkey Day matchup could be a significant catalyst in a possible playoff berth for either one of these teams.