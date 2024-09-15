It was a rough day at the office on Sunday for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in a 44-19 home loss to the New Orleans Saints to drop their 2024 record to 1-1. While the majority of the Cowboys' more pressing issues vs the Saints occurred on the defensive end of the ball, it still was a far from perfect day for Prescott, who threw two interceptions against just one touchdown.

After the game, Prescott addressed what went wrong on the AT&T Stadium field, per Jon Machota of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“We’re gonna learn from it. That was a good team. Gotta give them credit,” said Prescott. “This is the NFL. … It’s about trusting the process and responding. I know we have the guys to do that. Honestly excited to get back to work and turn this page.”

Still, not everyone was so convinced that the Cowboys star was sweating the loss.

The parody account “Hater Report” referenced a famous meme, referring to the recent contract that Prescott just signed with the franchise that drafted him in 2016.

https://x.com/HaterReport_/status/1835408464774037635

Even former Hall of Fame tight end and ESPN commentator Shannon Sharpe took time from his busy life to weigh in, writing, “Dak, WTF was that??? Why throw into triple coverage,” referencing a bad decision on Prescott's part to open up the fourth quarter.

Overall, it was not the start that the Cowboys were looking for to get their home slate started. It marks the second straight time the Cowboys have lost on their home field, following last year's evisceration at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, which occurred on the heels of an undefeated regular season at home prior to that.

In any case, Dallas will try to get back over the .500 mark next week vs the Baltimore Ravens.