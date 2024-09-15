Things have not gotten off to much of a worse start for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at home vs the New Orleans Saints. While Prescott actually played decently well, the Cowboys' defense was consistently eviscerated by the Saints throughout the half on Sunday, leaving Dallas trailing 35-16 heading into the locker room.

Needless to say, Cowboys fans, who have never been afraid to make their opinions heard, were livid at the awful display.

“The Dallas Cowboys, who gave up 27 in the first half of last year's home playoff game, have now given up 35 before halftime today at JerryWorld,” wrote Cowboys fan Skip Bayless on X, formerly Twitter. “AND YOU WONDERED WHY I COULDN'T BUY INTO THIS TEAM AND ONCE AGAIN GIVE IT MY HEART. THIS IS EMBARRASSING. HUMILIATING. UNACCEPTABLE.”

Other fans bizarrely seemed to blame the offense for the struggles.

“Cowboys just paid the most money in NFL HISTORY to their QB and WR just to be getting dogged in their home opener,” wrote one X user.

Overtime likened the Cowboys' defensive secondary to an image of burnt toast.

https://x.com/overtime/status/1835370668877332573

The parody account Hater Report referenced Dallas' frequent propensity to let their fans down year after year despite high expectations.

“The Dallas Cowboys decided to disappoint their fans a few months early this season lmaoo,” wrote the account.

Even owner Jerry Jones had a very simple reaction to the display.

https://x.com/ClutchPoints/status/1835387289565810990

Overall, it was eerily reminiscent of last year's first half at home vs the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs, which ironically was the first time the Cowboys had lost at home all year.

While the Cowboys were able to put things together somewhat in that game, it wasn't nearly enough to pull off what would have been a monumental comeback.

They will need a second half surge of epic proportions in order to even make things competitive on Sunday.