As the Dallas Cowboys got off to a rough start against the New Orleans Saints at home in Week 2, falling behind 21-6, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb connected on a 65-yard touchdown, putting Dallas right back into the game.

After a relatively quiet Week 1 for CeeDee Lamb's standard against the Cleveland Browns with 61 yards on five receptions, this play is the first eye-popping one on the season for the superstar wide receiver. After an incredible season in 2023 and signing a big extension with the Cowboys, Lamb was expected to continue producing big plays in 2024, and it looks like he will do so.

It has been a shootout so far between the Cowboys and Saints, with New Orleans coming out with the upper hand so far. After the Lamb touchdown, the Saints have since responded with two touchdowns.

The first drive after the Lamb touchdown, the saints responded with an 11-play drive that ended with an Alvin Kamara 12-yard touchdown run to make it 28-13. Then, Prescott threw an interception, giving the Saints a chance to extend the lead, and Derek Carr scored on a one-yard run to make it 35-13. The Cowboys did cut it to 35-16 with a field goal just before halftime.

Cowboys need defense to step up

The Cowboys will undoubtedly need to create more explosive plays to come back in this game. Down 19, the defense will have to step up, and it simply has not so far in this game. The Saints are continuing to light up the scoreboard, as they did in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

It was thought that the Saints might struggle against a tougher opponent, but the offense is humming along just like in Week 1.

Dallas will get the ball to start the second half of the game, and a touchdown drive seems imperative to get back into this game.