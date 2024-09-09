Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson will not be able to play for some time after suffering a lower-body injury on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns on the road. His injury is diagnosed to be an MCL sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, who also said that Ferguson's injury will not end his 2024 campaign.

“Tests revealed an MCL sprain for #Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson, which means he'll miss time. But overall good news and not season-ending.”

In a follow-up social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Rapoport noted that Ferguson's status is on a week-to-week basis. In addition to an MCL sprain, Ferguson also reportedly sustained a bone bruise.

Ferguson expressed a sigh of relief over the update, saying “God is good” in a post on X Monday morning.

Ferguson walked off the field limping in the third quarter of the Browns game after apparently sustaining an injury to his left knee while trying to complete a catch. With Ferguson expected to be out for at least a week, the Cowboys may have to turn to Luke Schoonmaker more. The Cowboys also still have Brevyn Spann-Ford on team’s the tight end depth chart.

The third-year tight end only mustered 15 receiving yards on three catches and five targets versus the Browns. He was the third-most targeted player by Prescott, who relied mostly on the pair of CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks for help downfield. Lamb paced the Cowboys with 61 receiving yards on five receptions and 10 targets.

Cowboys Week 2 outlook amid Jake Ferguson's injury

The Saints project to offer a tougher defensive challenge for Dallas than the Browns after New Orleans held the Carolina Panthers to just 193 total yards in Week 1. Ferguson will be missed by the Cowboys, but Dallas is also a deeper team with a better quarterback situation than Carolina.

Cooks, on the other hand, produced 40 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches and seven targets. Lamb and Cook could get even more attention from Prescott in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints in Arlington, as the quarterback will look to spread around Ferguson’s targets.

Ferguson, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Cowboys, entered the 2024 season with many expecting him to have an even bigger year than the one he had in 2023. He had a breakout in the last season where he posted 761 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 71 receptions and 102 targets, while also earning his first Pro Bowl nod.