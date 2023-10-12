Fantasy owners and fans immediately picked up on the dominance of the schematics of Mike McCarthy and his Dallas Cowboys in the first week of NFL action. Their secondary led by Micah Parsons prevented a lot of yardage in their first matchups. It seems to have withered down in the face of Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers. Jayron Kearse is not fazed by these shortcomings. He unveiled how much trust they have in bouncing back in his latest statement, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“We're a great defense. That's what we are. If you really break it down. You put it in perspective, you watch great shooters in basketball go out there and have rough games. That's no different than us,” the Cowboys safety said.

Jayron Kearse went into further detail on what transpired when they allowed the Brock Purdy-led 49ers to get 421 total yards, “We had a rough one. They had our number. They beat us badly, speaking on the defensive side. That's all it was.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

But, he remains optimistic that Coach Mike McCarthy and the squad can get it all together against the Los Angeles Chargers, “We had a rough one. They had our number. They beat us badly, speaking on the defensive side. That's all it was.”

A lot of the Cowboys' defensive identity relies on improvement and Kearse knows this, “We weren't crowned the best defense in the league after we (beat the Giants 40-0 in Week 1) and we aren't going to be crowned the worst defense in the league after what went on Sunday. We're just going to continue to work and continue to get better. We know who we are.”

Will they improve to a four-win record next week?