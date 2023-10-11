It's been a rough week for the Dallas Cowboys after the San Francisco 49ers dominated them 42-10. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was part of an underwhelming offensive performance as he only recorded four receptions for 49 yards.

Following the game, coach Mike McCarthy wanted to see CeeDee Lamb ‘pissed' for not getting more targets and receptions during the game.

“I had a great visit with CeeDee today, and I’ll just say that if he’s not pissed off that he’s not getting the ball, then I’m pissed off that he’s not pissed off,” McCarthy said. “He’s an impact player. He should feel that way,” via Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

However, owner Jerry Jones had a different take, saying in an interview on 105.3 The Fan, “I don’t know about that. What I want to see” is the ball spread around to several WRs/TEs,” via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan when asked if he wants to see Pro Bowl WR CeeDee Lamb get more opportunities: “I don’t know about that. What I want to see” is the ball spread around to several WRs/TEs — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 10, 2023

While CeeDee Lamb did not get a ton of touches during the loss to the 49ers, the offense in general had a hard time producing. It's hard for Lamb to get more touches when the offense is punting or quarterback Dak Prescott throws three interceptions. Still, Lamb had the most receptions and yards for the Cowboys during the game. This season Lamb has put up 27 receptions for 358 yards and one touchdown. He also has zero drops.

It could be that McCarthy wanted to see Lamb have a similar reaction to Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who said, “I'm always open” after a disastrous Cincy loss to the Titans. He then followed up his comments with a three touchdown game.

Regardless of Lamb's reactions, Jones is right that the offense needs to get the ball to its playmakers more. It'll be hard to scare defenses if Pollard and Lamb are the only players getting consistent targets throughout the game.