Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had some strong words regarding San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle wearing a shirt that had ‘f**k Dallas' on it, saying it did not need to get personal, and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel fired back at Parsons during an appearance on the Up & Adams show.

“It was already personal before the game started, 42-10, I don't think you wanna see us again, it might be a little bit worse,” Deebo Samuel said on the Up & Adams show. “You talking about laugh now, cry later. I don't think you wanna see us again.”

"It was already personal…42 to 10, I don't think you wanna see us again. It might be a little bit worse" Deebo Samuel fired back at Micah Parsons 😳@heykayadams @19problemz pic.twitter.com/6571ms9Oy4 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 10, 2023

Deebo Samuel didn't make only statement to Micah Parsons, Cowboys

The dominant win over the Cowboys was a statement for the 49ers. Dallas has been perceived as one of the best teams in the NFC to start this season after dominant wins over the New York Giants, New York Jets and New England Patriots. The game on Sunday was a humbling one for a Cowboys team that hopes to be competing with the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers and Eagles remain the only unbeaten teams in the NFL, while the Cowboys are at 3-2 after the loss. The 49ers will be on the road against the Cleveland Browns this week. The Browns' defense presents a tough test for the San Francisco offense, but the struggles of Cleveland's offense makes the 49ers favorites in this game.

It will be interesting to see how the NFC stacks up this year, and if the 49ers and Cowboys match up in the playoffs.