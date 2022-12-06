By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys’ interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been widely known for some time now. Despite a controversial incident resulting in the affectionately nicknamed OBJ being kicked off an airplane, the Cowboys have remained steadfast in their desire to sign the three-time Pro Bowler. On Monday, Beckham Jr. hinted at the possibility he would soon be signing with the Cowboys, adding another weapon to the offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

MacMahon asked Beckham Jr. about the Cowboys’ chances of signing him, to which OBJ replied, “it’s a good possibility,” with a smile.

Reading between the lines a bit, it seems the veteran wideout has made up his mind. Beckham Jr. was selected by the Giants with the 12th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with the team before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Last year, Beckham Jr. was a member of the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams, tearing the ACL he is currently recovering from in the title game.

While no official word on Beckham Jr.’s decision has been announced, the 9-3 Cowboys and Dak Prescott will be glad to have such a talented player in tow. Will OBJ make the difference in the Cowboys’ pursuit of a Super Bowl title? How will Beckham Jr. play after missing so much time due to injury? With so many storylines to follow, this arc will be an absolute must-follow for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.