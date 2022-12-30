By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Add Terrell Owens to the extensive list of free agent wide receivers the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to throughout the season. The former superstar wideout was said to be in talks with the Cowboys to receive a tryout to make the team, a report that was quickly shot down by team owner Jerry Jones.

Jones asserts that the claims coming from Terrell Owens’ camp are bogus and that he has been virtually blindsided by the entire ordeal, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“I don’t know where that’s coming from,” Jones said. “I have no idea. But I haven’t spoken a word to him or is his agent.”

That completely refutes the initial report coming from Aaron Wilson of Cowboys SI wherein Owens’ agent, Gregory D.L Daniel, Esq. stated that their side has been “in constant communication” with Jones and his people over the possibility.

“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Terrell Owens’ agent said. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.”

While it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen now, Terrell Owens at 49 would become the oldest player to play in the NFL if he did return to the gridiron.