The Dallas Cowboys lost 47-9 to the Detroit Lions in Week 6. The blowout was the fourth-straight home loss for Dallas, and none have been one-possession games. Rumors about coach Mike McCarthy's job security have been out there but owner and general manager Jerry Jones shot those down. Jon Machota of The Athletic was one of the reporters who caught up with Jones after the game.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when asked about potential personnel or coaching changes: ‘I’m not ready to talk about changes right now,'” Machota posted on social media. He added, “Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when asked about a coaching change: ‘I’m not considering that.'”

For now, McCarthy appears to be safe. While things can change at any moment, this would be the most convenient time for Jones to make a change. The Cowboys head to a well-timed bye week in Week 7 before a big road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

There is no shortage of viable options if Jones did want to move on from McCarthy. Brian Schottenheimer is the offensive coordinator and has been in the league since the 90s. Mike Zimmer is the defensive coordinator and is fresh off a stint as the Vikings head coach. Special teams coordinator Bones Fossil is also a veteran voice on the sidelines.

Cowboys must figure out their problems quickly

The Cowboys are 3-3 heading into their bye and one game out of first place in the NFC East. The Washington Commanders lost in Week 6, which saved the fanbase from a total panic and a two-game deficit. With injuries plaguing the defense, it's no surprise that the Lions took advantage of their deficiencies. These problems must be fixed coming out of the bye.

After the 49ers, the Cowboys face the Falcons, Eagles, and Texans in consecutive weeks. Each of those four teams has playoff potential and some have Super Bowl aspirations. This season could spiral away from McCarthy and the team quickly coming out of the bye. He must save his job by setting up the team for a successful stretch.

Dak Prescott told the media that practice needs to be improved for the Cowboys to have success. This does not bode well for the public perception of McCarthy, which is growing worse by the week. After getting blown out by the Packers in the Divisional Round last season, they have not won a home game this season. If they meet a similar fate this year, don't expect to see McCarthy on the sideline next season.