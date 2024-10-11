The Dallas Cowboys will not have Micah Parsons available in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, per the team's injury report shared by NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano. The All-Pro linebacker was injured in Week 4 against the New York Giants and did not play in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Parsons did not practice this week. Dallas will also be without LB Eric Kendricks due to calf and shoulder injuries. CB DaRon Bland (foot), CB Carlen Carson (shoulder) and LB Nick Vigil (foot) are questionable.

Cowboys upcoming schedule will test contender status

Not only do the Cowboys need to step up in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, their schedule through Thanksgiving pulls no punches. After Detroit, they have back-to-back road games against the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons. Follow that with two home contests against the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans. Finally, they face the Washington Commanders on Turkey Day in Week 12.

The Cowboys are showing signs of dysfunction, but no more than any other team in the league. Last week, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott were seen arguing on the sidelines. Lamb later said the media was getting it wrong, per FWST's Nick Harris.

“Our relationship, if anything, has gotten stronger. Don't let what's out there fool you. We're brothers to the end. We know that we're all we got, and I tip my hat off to him. I got the utmost respect for him. I look at him as a brother.”

There have also been rumblings about Ezekiel Elliott expressing frustrations about a lack of a defined role or consistent touches. Head coach Mike McCarthy explained away those concerns via ESPN's Todd Archer.

“I think we're seeing the best of Zeke in my time with him. He's a great teammate. He's probably one of the most popular players in the locker room,” McCarthy said. “He brings great energy each and every day … And sometimes the games don't reflect what's going on in practice.”

At least one player, LG Tyler Smith can take accountability when saying it's on them to get the job done regardless of the running back.

“My mindset doesn't change based on who's in there,” Tyler Smith said. “Biggest thing for us is executing our assignments. We know any guy back there — Zeke, Rico, Deuce [Vaughn], [practice squad running back Malik Davis] — anybody back there can get the job done. It's on us to open up a way for him. We're leading the way.”

The Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 6 on Sunday, October 13, at 4:25 p.m. EST.