By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys have a huge game waiting for them this coming Saturday as they are scheduled to play the No. 1 team not only in the NFC East division but in the entire NFL at the moment in the form of the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the Eagles might not have their best weapon on the field on Saturday, with reports surfacing that Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder issue that could him out of at least the Week 16 rematch against the Cowboys.

For Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, though, it doesn’t matter who the quarterback of the Eagles will be on Saturday. Regardless of who’s under center for Philadelphia in Week 16, Jones is expecting the Cowboys to show improvement, especially after an ugly loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road last Sunday.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Jalen Hurts injury: “Frankly, if this thing was (closer, with the winner getting) the bye through the playoffs, then that might’ve been something I paid more attention to. But (I’m focused) on what we can do to get better, no matter who their QB is.”

The Cowboys had a lead as high as 17 points in the Jaguars game, but Jacksonville erased that for a huge comeback victory that also snapped Dallas’ four-game win streak. That Cowboys loss also widened the gap between them and the Eagles, who won in Week 15 over the Chicago Bears.

If Hurts gets ultimately ruled out of he Cowboys game, Gardner Minshew can be expected to handle the quarterbacking chores for Philly, which beat Dallas back in Week 6, 26-17.