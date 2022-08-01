Despite the fact that Jerry Jones had already previously agreed to put Jimmy Johnson’s name in the Dallas Cowboys’ esteemed Ring of Honor, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still hasn’t seen his name join other team legends in the AT&T stadium’s facade.

In a recent interview, Jones was told that it seemed “very petty” that there have been no significant developments with regard to Johnson’s inclusion into the Ring of Honor. Let’s just say that the billionaire didn’t exactly enjoy being put on the spot (h/t Charean Williams of PFT):

“It’s BS for anybody to be making anything (of that),” Jones said. “I’ve said I’m going to put him in. Now, when I put him in, and the circumstances and what I do with that, there’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here, and I’ve got a lot of other lives out here that have laid a lot on the line on the field that need to be in that Ring of Honor as well. And so how I do that, what I do it with, I get to make that decision, and it isn’t at the end of the day all tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not.”

It’s no secret that Jones and Johnson don’t exactly have the best of relationships. Their dispute all started — supposedly — when Johnson decided to part ways with the Cowboys after winning back-to-back titles in 1993. It just hasn’t been the same since.

Be that as it may, Jones is adamant that his relationship with Johnson should not be the end-all and be-all of the latter’s legacy with the Cowboys:

“I’ll be very sensitive and be very appreciative of what Jimmy is, but it’s too much to say, ‘Well, that is the thing that gets up and goes to bed at night when we think about the Ring of Honor’ as to Jerry and Jimmy’s relationship,” Jones said. “Jerry and Jimmy were two of the luckiest guys that’s ever been on this earth to get to be sitting here having this talked about if you want to know the truth about it.”

It’s never a good idea to question Jerry Jones about a rather contentious subject right to his face. The Cowboys owner didn’t seem to appreciate the call-out and he definitely went off with a lengthy tirade here. Whether or not this affects Johnson’s Ring of Honor induction, however, remains to be seen.