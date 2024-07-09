Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is back in a court room for the second time in a month. However, this time he is the plaintiff.

According to Lana Ferguson of the Dallas Morning News, a Dallas County judge upheld the decision that Jerry Jones must take a paternity test to determine whether he is the biological father of a 27-year-old woman who sued him in 2022. The original decision was made on February 19th.

Jerry Jones is also suing Alexandra Davis and her mother Cynthia Davis for breach of contract in a separate case. Jones claims that they violated an agreement when they publicly claimed that he is Alexandra's father back in 2022. This is a counterclaim to a defamation lawsuit that Alexandra Davis filed against Jones and others. Those claims have been dismissed, making the breach of contract allegations the only ones remaining in the case.

Ferguson confirmed that jury selection for Jones' breach of contract case will begin on July 19th.

“It’s a case where the judge has given it very, very thorough and careful attention and we’re looking forward to trying the case not as much for the money, although there’s significant money involved, but rather to uphold the fact that when you make a deal and one side lives up to the deal as Mr. Jones did, the other side should too,” Jones’s attorney Chip Babcock told Ferguson on Monday. “Our view is that they didn’t live up to it and we did.”

Jones claims that he and the Davises reached a settlement agreement in 1998. That contract prevented the Davises from “suing or supporting any suit to establish paternity.”

That agreement also allegedly gave the Davises millions of dollars, but we cannot say for sure because the details of the settlement are confidential.

Does Jerry Jones want to rebuild the Cowboys with Bill Belichick in 2025?

This offseason has seen a lot of speculation around the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones claimed that Dallas would go “all in” this offseason and ultimately did not live up to the hype.

As a result, many have suggested that Jerry Jones wants to rebuild the Dallas Cowboys after this season if they don't deliver on expectations.

On a recent episode of the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long, Long posited that the Cowboys could be ready to enter a rebuild.

“If CeeDee Lamb’s not practicing, if CeeDee Lamb’s not playing, they’re walking Dak into a shredder. It might be a lame duck year for him. it might be a lame duck year for Mike McCarthy,” Long said. “They might be talking about trading Micah Parsons, although I wouldn’t, but there’s a lot of stuff that could be on the table with Dallas that we just don’t know about.”

Long continued his theory by suggesting that Jerry Jones may want to hire Bill Belichick next offseason as the team's head coach.

“…have Dak play out this lame duck season and go forward, and next year hire Bill Belichick, who Jerry Jones has been quoted as saying ‘I know him personally and I like him, there’s no doubt in my mind we could work together, none,’” Long continued. “And you know when Jerry puts the ‘none’ at the end of that he means he’s thinking about it in my opinion.”

It will be interesting to watch the Cowboys this season and see how this situation develops.