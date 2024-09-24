The first three games of the 2024 Dallas Cowboys season have not gone as planned. Dallas has suffered two consecutive losses at AT&T Stadium, including a humiliating defeat against the New Orleans Saints, leaving team owner and general manager Jerry Jones visibly frustrated.

Following Sunday’s loss to the previously winless Baltimore Ravens, Jones drew the ire of fans with his excuse for not signing running back Derrick Henry. Henry, who was linked to the Cowboys but ultimately signed with the Ravens, scored two touchdowns to help defeat Dallas.

Another concern for Cowboys fans is the status of head coach Mike McCarthy, whose contract runs out after this season. However, Jones is remaining patient and doesn’t anticipate a coaching change during the season, particularly given McCarthy's contract situation, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on the Pat McAfee show.

“Jerry’s always very patient,” Schefter started, regarding McCarthy. “Even if it gets very loud, what do you want them to do in-season? Like, what are they going to do right now? What do you want them to do? He’s got the highest winning percentage in Cowboys franchise history. He’s won 12 games in each of the last three years. Like, you want to get rid of this guy? By the way, he’s in the last year of his contract. I don’t think that’s the solution.

“Again, I come back to the question, what do you want them to do?” he continued. “They posed the question to Jerry Jones, why didn’t you sign Derrick Henry? He said they couldn’t afford him. You know, Derrick Henry has the same agent as Dak Prescott. Like, you could find a way, I would think, Dak’s agent would want Derrick Henry in Dallas, if that could be worked out, but they didn’t get it worked out, couldn’t get it worked out.”

“They were paying other people. They’re paying Trey Lance $5M guaranteed this year,” Schefter concluded. “Can’t afford everything, and every team makes its own decisions. If you want a player bad enough, you find a way to make it work.” Even so, could Jones make a major change at the coaching position if the bleeding doesn't stop?

Is Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on the hot seat?

As mentioned, McCarthy’s future with the Cowboys is uncertain since he doesn’t have a contract for next season. His subpar start to the season hasn’t helped his case for a new deal, leading many to question how much longer Jones will be patient with him.