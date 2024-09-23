The Dallas Cowboys had a comeback fall short, losing 28-25 to the Baltimore Ravens to fall to 1-2. Ravens running back Derrick Henry gashed Dallas' defense for 174 total yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys' running backs totaled less than 100. After two embarrassing home losses, owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked about potential roster upgrades and if he considered Henry in the offseason.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about upgrading the roster, he said he doesn’t think that’s an issue. ‘I like our personnel,'” Jon Machota of The Athletic posted on social media. He continued, “Jones when asked specifically about not going after Derrick Henry in the offseason: ‘We couldn’t afford Derrick Henry.'”

The Cowboys spent plenty of money this offseason, extending Ceedee Lamb and Dak Prescott to two of the richest contracts in football. Despite the big new deals, the running backs still have not been good enough. Rico Dowdle joins Ezekiel Elliott and Deuce Vaughn as part of a disappointing group.

The group is very inexpensive as, even with Dalvin Cook and Malik Davis, they are paid less than $5 million combined. The Ravens paid over $5 million for Henry alone this offseason. If Jones is not going to make any additions to this group, their performance must improve soon.

Running backs hold the key to Cowboys' success

During Elliott's first tenure with the Cowboys, they had one of the best running back rooms in the league. Paired with Tony Pollard, they dominated behind a stout offensive line and opened up the passing game for Prescott. Now, Pollard is on the Titans, Elliott is in the twilight of his career, and the line is not as strong as it once was.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer must find ways to get them going and open up the game for Prescott and Lamb. Without a run game to speak of, the Ravens bottled up Lamb for 67 yards on only four receptions. That comes just a week after Davante Adams cooked Baltimore's secondary for over 100 yards and a touchdown.

Without a run game, the Cowboys will not find playoff success. Their season will be judged by what happens in January, as they have not made the NFC Championship Game since 1995. While the era of the star running back is largely gone, they still need to establish a run game.