The NFL handed down a two-game suspension to Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones Monday, significantly weakening the veteran's chances of making the 53-man roster in 2023. With backup running back duties now seemingly falling solely on second-year undrafted player Malik Davis, Jerry Jones went on DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning and refused to rule out a possible reunion with Ezekiel Elliott, who was cut from the team over the offseason (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic).

“We're reading the tea leaves,” Jones said when asked about the possibility of re-signing Elliott. “He's not ruled out at all.”

Jones was already a long shot to make the team after signing in the offseason. With a two-game suspension weighing him down, it feels even less likely that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer will wear the star this season. It's a devastating loss by any means for the Cowboys, who already have one of the league's premier rushers in Tony Pollard and a promising young backup in Davis. There is something to be said for adding a veteran presence to the Cowboys' running back room, however. If that player isn't going to be Jones, it's possible it could be a familiar face.

Ezekiel Elliott would have to return in a reserve capacity behind Pollard and maybe even behind Davis as well. The former Pro Bowl runner would also likely have to play on a very team-friendly contract for the Cowboys, especially considering the current state of the market for NFL running backs.