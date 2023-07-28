As the anticipation for the 2023 NFL season builds, fantasy football managers are already strategizing and researching the best players to draft for their teams. Among the players generating a lot of buzz is Tony Pollard, the talented running back for the Dallas Cowboys. Pollard has been a valuable contributor to the team over the past few seasons. That said, with the departure of Ezekiel Elliott, he is set to take on a larger role in the Cowboys' offense. In this article, we will delve into Pollard's fantasy football outlook for the upcoming season. We will also explore why he could be a game-changer for your fantasy team.

Pollard's Prospects

Heading into the 2023 season, Tony Pollard is set to play for the Cowboys on the franchise tag. With Elliott no longer in the picture, Pollard emerges as the undisputed RB1 for the team. This positions him to receive a significant increase in touches. In the 2022 season, Pollard demonstrated his potential, finishing as a top 10 fantasy RB despite ranking outside the top 25 in touches per game. This performance was particularly impressive during Weeks 7-16. This was when he consistently played as the team's featured back, leading all running backs with an impressive 19.3 fantasy points per game.

Remember also that he put up a career-high 1,000+ rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. Now, despite the Cowboys adding Ronald Jones in free agency and rookie Deuce Vaughn in the late rounds of the draft, neither of them poses a substantial threat to Pollard's touch volume. As long as Pollard remains healthy, he should maintain a dominant role in the backfield.

Pollard's prospects in fantasy football are equally enticing. As he enters the 2023 season, Pollard appears primed to build upon this success and solidify himself as a top running back in dynasty leagues for years to come. Fantasy pundits suggest that Pollard is worth considering as early as Round 1 in all leagues. In most formats, he should not slip past the middle of Round 2 if he remains the primary running back for the Dallas Cowboys.

A Team's Destiny Shapes Pollard's Fantasy Outlook

Of course, Tony Pollard's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season is intricately tied to the success of the Cowboys' campaign. With Elliott's departure and Pollard ascending as the RB1, he is poised to receive a substantial increase in touches. As fantasy managers prepare for their drafts, closely monitoring the Cowboys' backfield situation becomes crucial in making informed decisions about drafting Pollard.

Pollard's competition for touches at the time of writing consists of Malik Davis, Ronald Jones, and rookie Deuce Vaughn. However, none of them are perceived as significant threats to Pollard's role as the primary back. When Elliott missed two games in 2022, Pollard showcased his capabilities by amassing an impressive 54 PPR points, proving that he can handle the starting role effectively.

2023 Fantasy Outlook: A Breakout Star

There is no denying that Tony Pollard has the potential to be a breakout star in fantasy football for the 2023 season. Pollard has no qualms about stepping into the spotlight as the lead running back for the Dallas Cowboys.

Moreover, Pollard's commitment to the game and dedication to improvement are evident in his early participation in offseason workouts. This is even following his recovery from a broken ankle suffered during the playoffs. These factors, coupled with his natural talent, further enhance his potential for a standout 2023 season as the leader of the Dallas backfield.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future

As we look ahead to the 2023 NFL season, Tony Pollard's future in fantasy football looks incredibly bright. Pollard is ready to seize the opportunity as the team's RB1 for one full season. As such, he should become a force to be reckoned with in fantasy leagues. His dynamic performance in 2022 undoubtedly showcased his potential. Now, with an increased workload, he could easily become a top-five running back in the league.

Furthermore, for dynasty league enthusiasts, Pollard's upside is undeniably enticing. Again, he already experienced a breakout season in 2022. As such, his potential for sustained success over the years makes him an appealing long-term investment.

In conclusion, Tony Pollard is a compelling choice for fantasy football managers seeking a running back with both a high ceiling and a solid floor. His projected increase in touches makes him a player worth considering early in your drafts. In addition, he has already proven he can produce top-tier fantasy points. However, keep a close eye on developments in the Dallas backfield and his contract status. Any significant changes could affect Pollard's fantasy outlook. Ultimately, if everything aligns favorably for Pollard, he has the potential to deliver a stellar 2023 season and be a key asset to any fantasy football team.