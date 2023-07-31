The NFL suspended Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones Jr. for two games for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances, per Mike Garafolo. Jones is allowed to participate in the rest of Cowboys training camp and all preseason practices and games.

The Cowboys can reactivate Jones on September 18, the day after they take on the New York Jets at home.

Jones signed with the Cowboys on a one-year deal in March, shortly after Dallas released Ezekiel Elliott. Tony Pollard will be the primary running back, but the team needed to add some depth in the backfield.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Jones out of USC in the second round of the 2018 draft. He played four seasons in Tampa and helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl in 2021, rushing for 61 yards. Twice in his career, Jones has totaled over 1000 scrimmage yards.

He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs prior to last season, but didn't see much of the field. He had only 18 touches over the course of the season, but he won his second Super Bowl.

In addition to Pollard and Jones, Dallas has Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis on the roster. The Cowboys don't seem interested in bringing back Elliott on a more team-friendly contract. However, it's nearly August, and Elliott still doesn't have a team.

If he comes at a low price, Elliott is still a great pass blocker and a reliable short yardage back. He scored 12 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.