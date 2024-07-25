The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in an awkward contract situation with their best players. Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb are all nearing the end of their current contracts but none of them have been extended. This has caused some to question whether the Cowboys will push the reset button next offseason if they don't have a strong 2024 season. Don't tell that to Jerry Jones, who is strangely confident that Prescott will stay in Dallas past this year.

According to Marcus Mosher, Jerry Jones believes that Dak Prescott will play for the Cowboys beyond the 2024 NFL season.

“Am I psychotic? No.” Jones said, clearly mixing up the words “psychotic” and “psychic.”

This is a perplexing prediction from Jones, largely because he has basically no leverage in the situation. The Cowboys cannot use the franchise tag on Prescott and his contract features a no-trade clause. Therefore, if Prescott wanted to test free agency, all he would need to do is refuse any potential trade or extension.

Meanwhile, the price tag on Prescott will continue to rise. This offseason has already featured huge long-term contract extensions for Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence. Jordan Love is also poised to cash in with the Packers as well.

LeSean McCoy labels Cowboys QB Dak Prescott as not “tough enough” in recent interview

Dak has been the target of criticism plenty of times in the past.

Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy recently leveled some harsh criticism on Prescott in a recent interview.

“I don’t think he’s tough enough,” McCoy said on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. “When everybody’s playing at an elite level, it’s the playoffs, small margin for error, we need our best to be the best. Andy Reid always says in big games, ‘I need my best players to out perform their best players’ and Dak in the playoffs he doesn’t do that, he freezes up. I don’t want to say it’s lack of heart but sometimes he displays like he doesn’t have that dawg in him. Some players do, some players don’t.”

It is impossible to argue with the vague statement that Prescott doesn't “have that dawg in him.” Prescott has overcome plenty of injuries and had solid availability for the Cowboys, so I don't believe it is fair to critique him too much on that.

However, McCoy could also be referencing how Prescott never seems to rise to the occasion in hugely important playoff games. After all, this has been one of the biggest things holding the Cowboys back from being a more successful team.

Prescott will have the chance to silence his haters once and for all if he can put together a strong performance in 2024.