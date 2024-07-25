The Dallas Cowboys always seem to be involved in some sort of drama, and it's at full blast in training camp right now. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons, who are their three best players, all want new contracts, and to this point, none of them have gotten what they want. For Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones, it's created quite a conundrum.

Prescott is obviously going to command a huge deal, but Lamb and Parsons are both looking to reset the market at their respective positions. According to Stephen, both players are looking to become the highest paid non-quarterback in the league, which only makes their task of finding a way to extend all three of these guys even more difficult.

Stephen Jones, Cowboys have their work cut out for them

You can only spend so much money on your top players, and the Cowboys are going to have their limits tested with each of these extensions. Fans would be furious if they didn't end up paying any of these three guys, but if this is the case, they simply may not have the cap space required to keep all of them in town.

You may not want to tell that to Jerry and Stephen, though. The front office has been hard at work to create any sort of momentum to get these deals done, and shortly after Stephen made this wild revelation, Jerry made it clear to folks that Dallas was going all in, which should be a good sign for fans who are hoping they can keep their three superstars in town.

For years, the Cowboys have been consistent playoff contenders, but they have been unsuccessful in their attempts to return to the top of the proverbial mountain and win a Super Bowl. Keeping Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons in town gives them their best shot to win it all, so in order for the team to go all in, they are going to have to pony up and pay their top guys.

Of course, that's going to be easier said than done, and it will take some time for everything to get sorted out. For now, Lamb seems to be the priority since he's holding out, but the front office is going to be working day and night to find a way to fit these new deals on the salary cap. If they are successful in that task, Dallas could end up going on that ever-elusive deep playoff run that has evaded them for years.