The Dallas Cowboys are currently taking part in training camp in preparation for the upcoming 2024-25 NFL season and are doing so without the services of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is holding out in hopes of a contract extension. Lamb has established himself as one of the game's elite wide receivers for the Cowboys in recent seasons and hopes to join the growing list of stars at that position who have recently been rewarded with lucrative contracts.

While his teammates prepare for the season in Arlington, more light is now being shed on how Lamb himself is spending his time away from the organization as he hopes to secure generational wealth in the near future.

“WR CeeDee Lamb is not at training camp in Oxnard as his holdout continues. I’m told he’s running routes and working out in the Houston area today,” reported Jane Slater of the NFL Network on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Lamb staying ready as the Cowboys and Lamb’s agent continue to work through the contract extension.”

Video also surfaced showing Lamb working out.

Of course, players holding out of practices, camp, and even sometimes games has been a common practice deployed by agents in hopes of putting the pressure on teams to accelerate contract negotiations for their clients. Elsewhere, other star receivers like Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers, who has actually since requested a trade from that organization, are also following a similar practice.

Can the Cowboys finally break through?

The Cowboys have been knocking on the door of real NFL postseason success for quite some time now but haven't been able to carry over their regular season dominance into the big dance quite yet.

A season ago, Lamb broke out as one of the game's truly elite number one wide receivers and quarterback Dak Prescott established himself as a legitimate MVP candidate, but it still wasn't enough to stop the Cowboys from being stomped by the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round of the playoffs at home.

Of course, a big part of that epic failure was the Cowboys' defense, which looked like an absolute shell of the unit that was dominant throughout the regular season. Getting Trevon Diggs back in the backfield this year should certainly help in that department after he missed most of the season due to injury.

In any case, the Cowboys' season will begin in early September with a date against the Cleveland Browns.