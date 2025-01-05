The 2024 season for the Dallas Cowboys came to a close on Sunday afternoon with yet another loss, this time to the rival Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Their final record for 2024 was 7-10, finishing well outside of a postseason spot.

There has been rampant speculation surrounding the future of head coach Mike McCarthy with the franchise, as he does not have a contract for next season. Naturally, Cowboys owner and head coach Jerry Jones was asked about McCarthy's future after the game.

Per Cowboys beat writer Jon Machota, a decision hasn't been made by Jones on McCarthy's future, via X.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not made a decision on the future of the team's head coaching position. When asked about the possibility of other teams wanting to interview Mike McCarthy, Jones said he was fine with that. He said he wants to work with people who want to be here. Jones did make it clear that he will not be giving up his GM title.”

The Cowboys are now officially in the offseason after their campaign that began with heavy expectation fell completely short. They initially began the season 3-7, while finishing just 2-7 in front of their home fans.

Micah Parsons endorsed the return of Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy for 2025

Earlier this season, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons fully endorsed the return of McCarthy in 2025.

“I would like a fair shot with everyone back — players, coaches — because the injuries kind of struck of what this season could really be,” Parsons said. “The injuries have been terrible. And, you know, it really sucks. Seeing Zack [Martin], D-Law [DeMarcus Lawrence] not having the year I know he planned to have. He had such a great start. It really sucks.”

Since taking over the Cowboys, McCarthy has accumulated a regular season record of 49-34, but a 1-3 postseason record.