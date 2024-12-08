The season for the Dallas Cowboys has all but officially fallen off the rails; they've won just five of their first 12 games, and are only ahead of the hapless New York Giants in the NFC East.

Not only has quarterback Dak Prescott been lost for the season due to injury, but the Cowboys also continuing to fight inconsistent performances from their top players.

And with so much uncertainty concerning the future of head coach Mike McCarthy, he's receiving an endorsement from one of the Cowboys' key figures.

Micah Parsons wants McCarthy to return as head coach next season as he explained via ESPN.

“I would like a fair shot with everyone back — players, coaches — because the injuries kind of struck of what this season could really be,” Parsons said. “The injuries have been terrible. And, you know, it really sucks. Seeing Zack [Martin], D-Law [DeMarcus Lawrence] not having the year I know he planned to have. He had such a great start. It really sucks.

The Cowboys will next play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is without a contract for next season

Mike McCarthy’s future with the Cowboys remains uncertain, as he currently does not have a contract beyond this season.

This situation isn’t new for the Cowboys, as former head coach Jason Garrett also coached twice in the final year of his contract without an extension. Garrett received a five-year extension in 2014 but was not retained after the 2019 season.

Since taking over the Cowboys, McCarthy has accumulated a regular season record of 47-32, but a 1-3 postseason record.

Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones hasn't given any indication that McCarthy's job is in danger, and pointed to his past record of having fired coaches in mid-season as actions he later regretted.

Still, Jones could decided to move in a new direction for the Cowboys barring a late-season miracle and a push toward the playoffs.