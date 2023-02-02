The Dallas Cowboys have not reached nor won a Super Bowl since defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1995-1996 season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is probably tired of answering questions pertaining to that nearly 30-year drought. On Thursday, he took a different approach, deciding to toss the team’s rival under the bus, as NBC Sports noted.

“San Francisco and the Cowboys haven’t been to a Super Bowl in 25 years,” Jones said before correcting himself. “(They) haven’t won a Super Bowl in 25 years. Understand that. San Francisco’s in the same boat,” said the enigmatic Cowboys owner.

He’s not wrong that the 49ers are in a similar boat regarding winning Super Bowls. Their drought actually goes back on year further. They last defeated the San Diego Chargers in the 1994-1995 Super Bowl. However, they have knocked on the door numerous times.

Since their last Super Bowl win, San Francisco has appeared in six NFC Championship games. They went 2-4 in those and lost both Super Bowl appearances. Maybe it’s more painful to get that far, only to lose.

But the Cowboys have not even reached the conference championship. They are 5-12 in the playoffs since winning their last Super Bowl, but are 0-7 in the Divisional Round. That certainly has left a bad taste in both Jones and Cowboys fans’ mouths.

Jones, while speaking at the Senior Bowl, opened up about how much he has changed over the years.

“I get amused when people talk about this is the same — same old, same old, in reference to my 30 years. If you had any idea how many ways I’ve changed in 30 years. If you had any idea how many different directions I’ve gone in 30 years. Both in personnel and in coaching,” Jones said.

He might have changed, but the playoff failures have persisted.