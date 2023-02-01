The San Francisco 49ers fell short in their NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. After the loss, All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney, expressed her feelings over the poor treatment she received from Eagles fans during the game. Sydney Warner, via a TikTok video, shared her experience at The Linc, and she wasn’t happy.

In her rant after the NFC Championship, Warner expressed that she felt unsafe while at Lincoln Financial Field, indicating that Eagles fans were getting in her face. She even revealed that some fans went as far as to say they hoped her plane crashed on her trip back to San Francisco. That incident occurred during her efforts to leave the game early in order to avoid hecklers.

“I’m all about passion, but never again,” said Sydney of her experience in Philadelphia. “I will probably never go back to that stadium, to be honest. I guess you can just call me a wimp, but I couldn’t handle the fans.”

Sydney Warner, formerly Sydney Hightower, married Fred Warner in June of 2022. She was previously a contestant on The Bachelor in the 24th season.

She wasn’t the only one who had a difficult experience in Philly. Joey Bosa, brother of 49ers star Nick Bosa, and an NFL star in his own right, was savagely heckled by Eagles fans throughout the game. It’s on brand for the fanbase, which has never been known for its warm welcomes to opposing teams.

Eagles fans had Joey Bosa in three hours of hell yesterday at the Linc 😭 pic.twitter.com/191ZUzlIib — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 30, 2023

Unfortunately for Fred Warner and his wife, the 49ers are scheduled for a road game against the Eagles next year. It’s safe to assume that Sydney won’t be making the trip to Philly for that game, however.