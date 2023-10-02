Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones never expected his team to annihilate Bill Belichick's New England Patriots by 35 points in Week 4.

Jerry Jones summed up his true feelings on the Cowboys' 38-3 demolition of the Patriots on Sunday in one word: surreal.

Jones didn't expect New England to lose like that considering legendary head coach Bill Belichick is calling the shots, per The Spun's Andrew Holleran.

“Surreal is what it is when you look at how well they have competed all these years, and so again that is the case when you have all the respect in the world for them,” Jerry Jones said.

“Couldn't have pictured being able to have the score like this, but again, it's kind of inspiring because again knowing what a great coach, what a great organization they've got. We'll build on that. That did us some good,” Jones added.

Jerry Jones reiterated he never expected the Cowboys to rout the Patriots on Sunday. It was Bill Belichick's worst loss since he became Patriots head coach 23 years ago.

The Cowboys' D overwhelmed the Patriots

Jerry Jones' Cowboys are the NFL's second-best defensive team behind the Cleveland Browns. The Cowboys proved this against New England when they scored two defensive touchdowns on Sunday.

The Cowboys blew the game wide open with their top-notch defense in the second quarter. Dallas linebacker Leighton Vander Esch scored on a touchdown off a fumble recovery at the 11:09 mark. Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland picked off Patriots quarterback Mac Jones with just 54 seconds left in the quarter. Bland took it to the house for a 54-yard pick-six that gave the Cowboys a 28-3 lead at halftime.

The Cowboys will square off against Brock Purdy and the 4-0 San Francisco 49ers next week. Dallas will go up against one of the league's most accurate quarterbacks and the NFL's second-ranked offense.