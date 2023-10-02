Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers improved their 2023 record to 4-0 with a home win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy was extremely efficient on the afternoon, completing 20/21 pass attempts for 283 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions in the 49ers win.

In fact, Purdy's efficiency was also part of a historic feat that he put up during Sunday's win.

In the victory, Purdy became the first player in NFL history to complete at least 95% of his pass attempts in a game (with a minimum of 20 pass attempts) while also rushing for a touchdown in the same game, per OptaSTATS.

Brock Purdy has been the 49ers quarterback for almost the equivalent of a full season now. He took over midway through the 2022 season due to an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo. Under Purdy's leadership, the 49ers finished the 2022 regular season undefeated and cruised into the NFC Championship game, where a slew of injuries, including one to Purdy himself, eventually caught up with them in a road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, Purdy's performance throughout the year was enough to convince the franchise to bring him back as the team's starter for 2023. Things have been humming along for Purdy and the 49ers thus far this season, as the team currently sits along with the Eagles as the only undefeated teams in the NFC.

The 49ers will look to keep the good times rolling next week at home against the Dallas Cowboys. That game is slated to kick off at 8:20 PM ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.