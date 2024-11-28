Any speculation regarding the future of quarterback Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys was put to rest when they signed him to the richest deal in NFL history, a four-year, $240 million extension with $231 million guaranteed.

Unfortunately, the 2024 NFL season has been an absolute disaster for both Prescott and the Cowboys. Not only did the Cowboys fail to win a game for over a month and currently sit at 4-7, but Prescott suffered a hamstring injury that he underwent season-ending surgery to repair.

Former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson lambasted team owner and general manager for giving Prescott the deal, noting how financially hamstrung they've been, via Fox Sports.

“They're so financially strapped with all of these contracts,” Johnson said. “First of all, I would've never given Prescott a new contract. I would've let him play it out. He's the highest-paid player in the league. He's not the best player in the league. He wasn't going to go anywhere.

If you go to the Super Bowl with him, hey, wasn't going to go anywhere. Pay him whatever. If he struggled in the playoffs, then you negotiate. If he got hurt, you save money.

“But they're so financially strapped right now, I don't know what they do.”

>The Cowboys host the New York Giants in the annual Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson recently said he doesn't believe they'll make the playoffs

Earlier in the month of November, Johnson didn't mince words when it came to what he felt about Dallas' playoff chances.

“I think they turn it around, they get better when their star players are back on the field,” said Johnson. “But I think it's too late for them to win enough games to be in the playoffs. I don't see them making the playoffs.”

Johnson led the Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the mid-1990s and was recently inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor.