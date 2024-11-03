The Dallas Cowboys are looking to navigate a slew of injuries as well as a disciplinary scratch for running back Ezekiel Elliott and pick up a much needed road win Sunday vs the Atlanta Falcons. Dallas currently sits below .500 after their loss last week vs the San Francisco 49ers, and as the season approaches its midway point, time is suddenly running low for the Cowboys to figure out how to turn things around.

One person who is not overly enthusiastic about the Cowboys' chances of making anything of this campaign is none other than the team's former head coach Jimmy Johnson, who recently took to the FOX Sports NFL pregame show to relay his thoughts.

“I think they turn it around, they get better when their star players are back on the field,” said Johnson, per FOX Sports: NFL on X, formerly Twitter. “But I think it's too late for them to win enough games to be in the playoffs. I don't see them making the playoffs.”

Indeed, the Cowboys do have several injuries that the team is currently dealing with, including most notably to star linebacker Micah Parsons, who is one of the game's best defensive players when healthy. There was initially optimism that Parsons could make a return on Sunday vs the Falcons, but ultimately, he was unable to give it a go.

Can the Cowboys turn things around?

Another culprit for the Cowboys' struggles this year has been the diminished play of quarterback Dak Prescott, who has seen his production fall off significantly this year after signing a brand new contract extension with the team just hours before the season started.

Interceptions have been a major issue for Prescott this year, especially in the last couple of weeks, and it isn't helping matters that the team has one of the worst rushing attacks in the league, putting even more pressure on the quarterback to throw the ball down the field.

Still, when healthy, this Cowboys roster is in the upper echelon in the NFL from a talent perspective, and it's largely the same group that has been a very good unit in the last two regular seasons.

In any case, following Sunday's tilt with the Falcons, the Cowboys are next slated to take the field next week at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. That game is slated to kick off at 4:25 PM ET.