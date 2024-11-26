Coaching and broadcasting legend Jimmy Johnson stopped by The Facility to talk shop with LeSean McCoy and the rest of the FOX Sports crew. McCoy asked Johnson whether he thought Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders, who has been linked to rumors about the job, could be a potential option for the Dallas Cowboys head coach position.

“No. I don't think that'll happen.”

The guys laughed because Johnson didn't elaborate on the why behind his statement.

Emmanuel Acho joked, “Coach ain't getting paid to do this show!”

After the commotion calmed, Johnson clarified his belief.

“Don't get me wrong, I love Deion. I love Prime. But his strength is bringing in talent. He's got an outstanding coaching staff; that's one reason why (Colorado football has) gotten to where they are. But I don't see that happening there in Dallas.”

McCoy followed up, “I played under coach (Dave) Wannstedt, that was your boy, right? And all the players speak very highly of you, so my question is, a dude like Deion. I think players, if I was a player, I'd love to play for a guy like Coach Prime.”

“I agree,” replied Johnson. “He can bring out the best in the talent that he's got. And that's part of it, bringing out the best.”

Johnson's comments suggest that Sanders wouldn't be allowed the personnel freedom to use his talents in adding players. Ultimately, this is why Johnson left Dallas way back when in the 1990s because owner Jerry Jones has always been the general manager (technically).

If Jones could humble himself and hand off the responsibility to a trusted party like Sanders, maybe the partnership could happen.

Jerry Jones is the Cowboys' biggest enemy

There is no denying that Jones caught lightning in a bottle. The 1990s were a decade dominated by the Cowboys who won three Super Bowls in four years. However, Johnson was the general manager and responsible for player personnel decisions during his tenure in Dallas from 1989 to 1993. The pair eventually drifted into chaos as Jones sought more control over football operations.

Johnson said he might be interested in coaching the then-expansion Jacksonville Jaguars team ahead of the 1994 season. In March 1994, Jones told the media anybody could have coached the Cowboys to a Super Bowl in 1993. Johnson would not coach another game for Dallas after they won their second-straight Super Bowl.

While Jones deserves some credit for behaving so badly that it takes some pressure off the team since it is directed at him, he needs a coach willing to go along with his wishes. Perhaps that's why, even now, Jones can't help but consider an extension for Mike McCarthy, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“I don't think (an extension is) crazy at all,” Jones said. “This is a Super Bowl-winning coach. Mike McCarthy has been there and done that. He has great ideas. We got a lot of football left.”

Next up, the Cowboys host the Giants on Thanksgiving at 4:30 p.m. EST.