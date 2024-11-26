The Dallas Cowboys have had a disastrous 2024 campaign. Dallas is 4-7 heading into Week 13 and is still hopelessly outside of the NFC playoff picture without QB Dak Prescott. This is despite getting a huge division win against the Commanders on Sunday. That win seems to have everyone in the organization in a better mood, including owner Jerry Jones.

Jones made a bold claim about not ruling out a Mike McCarthy extension during a radio hit on Tuesday.

“I don't think that's crazy at all,” Jones said via The Athletic's Jon Machota. “This is a Super Bowl-winning coach. Mike McCarthy has been there and done that. He has great ideas. We got a lot of football left.”

This is a surprising comment coming from Jerry Jones. While Jones has not gone out of his way to critique McCarthy, he has not given him a full-throated endorsement like this recently. Especially about the 2025 season.

McCarthy is on the final year of his contract and got new representation earlier this offseason. His contract situation, paired with the failures of the team throughout the 2024 season led to plenty of speculation about the future.

The NFL media has started pairing new coaches, like Colorado's Deion Sanders, with the Cowboys ahead of the upcoming offseason.

Jones' comments today do not guarantee that McCarthy will return. But they do show that he may be welcomed back in Dallas if that option is extended to him.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops in the coming months.

Cowboys dealing with multiple injuries ahead of Thanksgiving game vs. Giants

The Cowboys are on a short week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Like the Detroit Lions, the Cowboys have a tradition of playing every year on Thanksgiving. This year, the Cowboys will face off against the Giants.

Dallas is apparently dealing with a handful of injuries heading into this short week. Let's start with Cooper Rush.

Rush popped up on the injury report on Monday with a knee injury. He was one of 16 Cowboys players on the injury report. Luckily, it doesn't seem to be anything too long-term.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy indicated on Monday that his QB should be fine.

“He's got some work to do,” McCarthy said via Josh Tolentino of Lone Star Live. “But I think he'll be fine.”

In other Cowboys injury news, receiver Brandin Cooks may be able to play for the first time in seven weeks. This would be a huge boost for the Cowboys as they can use all the firepower they can get on offense.

Unfortunately, there's not so good news for tight end Jake Ferguson. He is in concussion protocol and is extremely unlikely to play on Thanksgiving. Ferguson simply does not have enough time to make it through concussion protocol before the game.

The Cowboys and Giants will square off at 4:25PM ET on Thanksgiving.