The Deion Sanders to the Dallas Cowboys train has been on full steam over the past two weeks. While Sanders has dismissed the claims, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to Jon Machota of The Athletic and raved about his former player and if there's any likelihood he coaches in the NFL.



“I think we're way ahead of ourselves relative to when and if he decides to go into coaching in the NFL,” Jones said. “One of his greatest skills, that he really brings to college, is that he almost has no fear as far as being a recruiter. Kids want to come play for him. And he has a way of selling that.”



Jones is spot on about Sanders' credentials within the college game. As a former Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Pro, the Colorado head coach has the expertise to attract big names. For instance, when he took the job at Jackson State University, his presence made something crazy happen.



Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player in the country at that time, was intending on going to Florida State University. However, he flipped his commitment to Jackson State, where Sanders was coaching. Then, when Sanders left for a Power-5 conference, Hunter came with him.

Jerry Jones understands how Deion Sanders could benefit the Cowboys and all of football

Being a Hall-of-Famer certainly helps Sanders. However, only in his second season, Colorado could see themselves in the Big 12 championship game. In his first year, they went 4-8 after upsetting TCU in Week 1. Fast forward to this season and they've been utterly dominant. However, the turnaround has him in conversations for Coach of the Year. Jones knows that his expertise within the college game could translate so much to the pros.

“That is one skill, that recruiting skill, that is not a huge prerequisite for NFL coaches. One of his greatest values is in that area of putting the team together and getting great talent to come play for him there at Colorado.”



“All of that would go into your mind. But make no mistake about it, he's one of the top people, young and old, that I've been around in the NFL.”

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy has one year left on his contract and will likely not be extended. Although it's unlikely the Cowboys land the No. 1 pick, they can still potentially see Sanders coaching. Regardless, he's focused on making the Big 12 title game and the Cowboys have the rest of the season to worry about.