Some jokes are just timeless. The Dallas Cowboys have provided fans, analysts and award show hosts with easy material that unfortunately always seems relevant. Almost three weeks after losing their fourth Divisional Round Playoff Game in nine years (lost in Wild Card in 2021-22), the team was mocked at the NFL Honors. And by a native Texan no less.

Host and singer Kelly Clarskon could not resist jumping on the bandwagon when she roasted the franchise while dressed in a Cowboys gown.

“Did you all know there are more playoffs, like after the Divisional Round,” Clarkson quipped on the NBC awards show, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Like as a Cowboys fan I thought you all stopped doing that in the 90s.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott was in attendance and did not look overly amused, sporting a half-hearted smile at a jab that he probably was not hearing for the first time. The Cowboys, as Clarkson referenced, are many years removed from their dynasty days in the 1990s when they won three Super Bowls in four seasons. America’s Team is in serious danger of becoming universally known as America’s Punchline, if they are not already.

Cowboys fan Kelly Clarkson has jokes pic.twitter.com/ogZCs8ZRUo — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 10, 2023

Perhaps fans would tire of reveling in Dallas’ misery if the team did not continue to lose in such inventive ways. Sure, there are the old standbys of poor clock management and costly penalties that nauseated fans again this postseason, but not properly spotting the ball a year ago, or Tony Romo botching the hold in the 2006 playoffs just raise the losing to an artform.

The Cowboys have already made changes by moving on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. There are other decisions that the franchise has to get right, as the pressure just builds with each shortcoming. For now, a little laughter at the NFL Honors couldn’t hurt.

Besides it is always better to at least be in on the joke, right?