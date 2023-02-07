The Dallas Cowboys will have very interesting weeks and months ahead in the offseason. Following a shortlived trip in the NFL playoffs, the focus for the Cowboys is on improving their roster which is still laden with talent, including in the backfield with the 1-2 combo of running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott.

Pollard is about to hit free agency so retaining him will be among the top priorities of Dallas. With Elliott no longer the running back he used to be, the Cowboys need Pollard to stay in order to keep the stability of their rushing attack. To that end, the Cowboys might be forced to use the franchise tag on Pollard, as speculated by Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

As for Elliott, he is rumored to be planning to do the Cowboys a solid by taking a pay cut, per Pauline.

“At the same time, people in Mobile believe Ezekiel Elliott, who is scheduled to make $16.7 million this coming season, will take a large pay cut. Since signing a massive six-year, $90 million deal back in 2019, Elliott’s production has done nothing but go downhill. He is technically still young, only 27 years old, but for a running back, that is borderline.”

The Cowboys were a run-heavy team in the NFL season, ranking ninth in the league with a 47.3 rushing play percentage and seventh with 30.9 rushing attempts per game. They were also ninth with 131.7 rushing yards per outing. Pollard led the Cowboys with 1,007 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, while Elliott paced Dallas in rushing touchdowns with 12 along with 876 rushing yards.