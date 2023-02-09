The annual NFL Honors awards show acts as a way to celebrate the very best of professional football. With the announcement of the NFL’s most prestigious awards and the newest additions to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the event is a special time for the football world. For this year’s edition of the show, here is a compilation of all the major award winners from this season.

NFL Honors winners: 2023 results

Most Valuable Player

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills QB)

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals QB)

Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles QB)

Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings WR)

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs QB)

Offensive Player of the Year

Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins WR)

Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles QB)

Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings WR)

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs QB)

Defensive Player of the Year

Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers DE)

Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs DT)

Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys LB)

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers QB)

Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks RB)

Garrett Wilson (New York Jets WR)

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Sauce Gardner (New York Jets CB)

Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions DE)

Tariq Woolen (Seattle Seahawks CB)

Comeback Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley (New York Giants RB)

Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers RB)

Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks QB)

Coach of the Year

Brian Daboll (New York Giants)

Sean McDermott (Buffalo Bills)

Doug Pederson (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers)

Nick Sirianni (Philadelphia Eagles)

Assistant Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions OC)

DeMeco Ryans (San Francisco 49ers DC)

Shane Steichen (Philadelphia Eagles OC)

Pro Football Hall of Fame selections

Jared Allen (DE – Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers)

Willie Anderson (OT – Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens)

Ronde Barber (DB – Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Dwight Freeney (DE – Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks)

Devin Hester (PR/KR/WR – Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks)

Torry Holt (WR – St. Louis Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars)

Andre Johnson (WR – Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans)

Albert Lewis (CB – Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders)

Darrelle Revis (CB – New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs)

Joe Thomas (OT – Cleveland Browns)

Zach Thomas (LB – Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys)

DeMarcus Ware (LB – Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos)

Reggie Wayne (WR – Indianapolis Colts)

Patrick Willis (LB – San Francisco 49ers)

Darren Woodson (S – Dallas Cowboys)

The NFL Honors are for celebrating football

At the end of the day, the NFL Honors are all about celebrating the great game of football. Regardless of who wins any of these awards, all of these players have achieved so much in just being nominated for them. The debate over who wins is fun to have, but let’s not lose sight of why we’re here in the first place. We’re all football fans, and the NFL honors should be a time where all of us come together.