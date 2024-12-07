Two of the most underwhelming teams of 2024 meet in Week 14 when the Dallas Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Both teams are on track to enter the game at near full strength, with CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase and Jake Ferguson all cleared to play.

The Cowboys removed both Ferguson and Lamb from their weekly injury report on Saturday. Their presence in the lineup puts quarterback Cooper Rush on track to play with his full arsenal of weapons for the first time since Week 12. Dallas still lists left tackle Tyler Guyton as questionable and has already ruled guard Zack Martin out for the game.

While Ferguson sat out Week 13 with a concussion, Lamb has yet to miss a game in 2024 despite being a mainstay on the team's injury report. The star slot receiver has been dealing with a shoulder injury for the past few weeks but has played in over 80 percent of the team's offensive snaps in all but four games.

Ferguson returning to the lineup immediately lifts the passing game by giving Rush his top two options back. In Ferguson's absence, second-year reserve Luke Schoonmaker has filled in admirably, recording five catches against the New York Giants in Week 13.

Cowboys look to continue momentum in Week 14

The 2024 campaign has been nothing short of a disappointment for the Cowboys but entering Week 14, Dallas will look to build on their mini two-game win streak. The team's second win of the year over the Giants on Thanksgiving moved them to 5-7 on the year.

On paper, the Bengals are a step behind the Cowboys at 4-8 and bring a three-game losing streak into the matchup. However, Dallas has not won more than two consecutive games in 2024. Two of the Cowboys' five wins are also over the league-worst Giants, undeniably inflating their record.

Week 14 will be the fifth straight start for Rush since Dak Prescott went down with a hamstring injury in Week 9. Rush has gone 2-2 thus far, beating the Giants and Washington Commanders but losing his first two starts against the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.

Despite their similar records, the Bengals have undeniably faced a tougher schedule through 12 games. Cincinnati owns losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Eagles, all of whom are among the best teams in the league.