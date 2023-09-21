The Dallas Cowboys have been the most impressive team in the first two weeks of the NFL season, but no team can win the Super Bowl in September. There are 17 weeks to the regulars season and at least 3 postseason games to win before any team can hoist the Lombardi Trophy. One of the battles that must be won is that of attrition, and the Cowboys got a serious lesson Thursday when star defensive back Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in practice. After that injury, superstar Micah Parson provided a message of support to his fallen teammate.

I am my brothers keeper! I got you 7! No more need to be said! 🦁🦅 pic.twitter.com/8ujEMegYuP — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 21, 2023

Diggs, 25, went down during 1-on-1 drills and his ACL injury was later confirmed by an MRI. The news came after the defensive back left practice on crutches.

The Cowboys defense has been overpowering in their first two victories over the New York Giants and New York Jets. Edge rusher Micah Parsons looks like the best defensive player on the team, and he is clearly one of the Cowboys' leaders. He told the injured player that he had his back.

“I am my brothers keeper! I got you 7! No more need to be said!”

Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys in July, and he is in his fourth season in Dallas. He was selected in the second round of the 2020 Draft.

The Cowboys play at Arizona in Week 3, and the Cardinals have gotten off to an 0-2 start. The matchup with the undefeated Cowboys appears to be a poor one for Arizona, but the Cowboys may be distracted as a result of the loss of Digges to a season-ending injury.