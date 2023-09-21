The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been a menace to their opponents so far in the 2023 NFL season. It has swallowed the New York Giants' attack alive in a 40-0 road win in Week 1. Micah Parsons and company proved their mettle yet again the following week by crushing the New York Jets at home in Week 2 to help Dallas score a 30-10 victory.

Part of the success of the Cowboys' stop unit is the pass rush that is being led by Parsons, who already has three sacks. But he's not the only one with that many quarterback takedowns through two games, with Osa Odighizuwa also collecting three sacks. For Parsons, there are many more to come from Odighizuwa, even saying that the third-year defensive tackle can finish the season with at least 10.0 sacks (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic).

Parsons knows what his teammate is capable of, especially since he's seeing firsthand the hard work Odighizuwa is putting off the field for the Cowboys.

“When I see Osa in the weight room, I don’t go anywhere near Osa. I let him do what he likes to do. Every time I go in there, Osa’s got some heavy weight going. I’m not lifting no heavy weight. I stay away from him. Every time you look at him, he’s in like a full drench sweat and he’s in prime mode. So that’s Osa’s work ethic, who he is, and he hasn’t changed from it since the day he got here.”

Odighizuwa was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and only had a total of 6.0 sacks in his first two seasons in the league.