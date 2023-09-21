Perhaps it's time to start calling Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons “The Lion” or “The Lion King.”

Parsons has spearheaded the Cowboys' stingy defense this season. He tweeted a lion quote from the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant on Thursday.

The quote serves as a warning to quarterbacks and other teams that Micah Parsons is on the prowl. The ferocious Cowboys pass rusher can't wait to devour his prey.

Parsons discussed his newfound “possessed lion” style of play with Pat McAfee on Tuesday.

“Yeah, I've been working on it all camp. So like, I was like you know this year coming in I was like, ‘Yo, I hope y'all know I'm like possessed this year.' Uh, I hope everyone's ready to work. I hope everyone's ready for this lion mentality…'I hope you're ready for this s–t, bro. I'm gonna kill you today.' I'm letting everyone know like so when they see it they're like, Man, this dude's really nuts,'” Micah Parsons said.

Apparently, it isn't just Parsons who's playing like a lion for the Cowboys. Dallas defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa has also been playing like a madman through the first two weeks of the 2023 NFL season. Both men have recorded three sacks apiece heading into the Cowboys' Week 3 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

Micah Parsons Cowboys' teammates are keeping their distance form him in the locker room because of his newfound ferocity. Parsons has met his match in Odighizuwa. The former said recently he stays away from the third-year defensive lineman in the weight room. Odighizuwa is locked in when he cranks out heavy reps and Micah Parsons respects that.

Make no mistake about it: Kobe Bryant has inspired Micah Parsons this season. The rest of the NFL better watch out.