Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons chimed in after DaRon Bland's record-breaking day and 45-10 romp over the Washington Commanders.

So much greatness on this team!! I’m so thankful to be apart of this journey with these guys man!! Happy thanksgiving man!! 🥲 https://t.co/zpGxtafrQe — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 24, 2023

Dallas simply overwhelmed Washington on Thursday. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Cowboys befuddled the Commanders' secondary all game long.

Prescott connected with Rico Dowdle, Brandin Cooks, CeeDee Lamb, and KaVontae Turpin during the game. The Cowboys signal caller finished with 331 passing yards, four touchdown passes, and zero picks.

While Dak Prescott had one of his best games of the season, the spotlight shone on Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland on Thursday.

Bland set a new NFL record with his fifth pick-six of the season. He picked off Commanders quarterback Sam Howell late in the fourth quarter. DaRon Bland's 63-yard touchdown interception return capped off the scoring. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James promptly weighed in on Bland's historic achievement.

For his part, DaRon Bland wanted to show everybody he wasn't just a one-dimensional defensive back. Bland summoned his inner Devin Hester and showed off his return skills after picking off Sam Howell.

The Cowboys' 25 fourth-quarter points punctuated their 13th consecutive win at AT& T Stadium and third straight win overall. Micah Parsons' Cowboys improved to 8-5 on the season while the Commanders lost for the eighth time in their past 10 games. Washington fell to 4-8 through Week 12.

Dallas seeks to extend its three-game winning streak against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. The Seahawks seek to gain ground in the NFC standings after losing their second consecutive game. They will have their work cut out for them against a streaking Cowboys team.