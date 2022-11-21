Published November 21, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a huge win on the road Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, crushing a previously once-defeated squad to the tune of a 40-3 score. But it was not all too rosy for the Cowboys in that game despite what the final result suggests, as star linebacker Micah Parsons appeared to have picked up a worrying lower-body injury.

Parsons seemed to have hurt his left leg in the third quarter. He would later be seen limping off the field and into the locker room.

It was a bad sight for Dallas on an otherwise perfect Sunday for the Cowboys, who relentlessly punished the Vikings on both ends of the field. Parsons made his presence felt in the contest, as he recorded two sacks and four tackles. It was a huge day for the Cowboys’ stop unit which finished the game with a total of seven sacks resulting in a loss of 49 yards for the Vikings. Downfield, the Cowboys allowed no more than 34 receiving yards to any Vikings player, including star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was held down to just 33 receiving yards on three catches and five targets.

The hope now for the Cowboys is that Parsons did not suffer anything serious that would put his availability in the coming games in serious peril. The Cowboys will be flying back to Arlington for three consecutive games at home, beginning in Week 12 against the New York Giants.